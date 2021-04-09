Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Increased to C$8.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

CTS opened at C$6.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.55. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

