CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) were down 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 18,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,658,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

The firm has a market cap of $873.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

