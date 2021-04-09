Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $949.00 million. Coty reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

COTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. 4,606,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,244,118. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Coty by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 791,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 122,093 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Coty by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 657,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 95.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 428,572 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 24.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 33,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

