Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupang currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. Coupang has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

In other news, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

