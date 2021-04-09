Cowen Boosts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $72.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price upped by Cowen from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.04.

NYSE:FL opened at $56.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $59.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

