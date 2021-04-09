Craig Hallum Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $170.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $142.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

Shares of AMAT opened at $139.35 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

