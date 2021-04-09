Credit Suisse AG Has $753,000 Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PETQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PetIQ by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $39.29.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,582,235 shares of company stock valued at $55,733,506 in the last ninety days. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

