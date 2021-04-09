Credit Suisse AG Makes New $763,000 Investment in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Black Diamond Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $111,043.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,775.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $63,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,156 shares of company stock worth $697,518.

Several research firms recently commented on BDTX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.67 million and a PE ratio of -4.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). On average, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

