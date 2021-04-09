Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,934,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $203,104.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,102,446 over the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.38). Sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

