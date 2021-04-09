Credit Suisse AG Purchases 15,240 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Myers Industries worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,001,000 after purchasing an additional 187,140 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $3,242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 47,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,826.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE MYE opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $729.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.83 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

