Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. State Street Corp raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 11.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 30,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.33. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

