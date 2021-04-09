CRH (NYSE:CRH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.70

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.70 and last traded at $48.69, with a volume of 7528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

Get CRH alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in CRH by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile (NYSE:CRH)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.