Critical Comparison: Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) vs. First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Luther Burbank and First Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luther Burbank currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 17.18%. Given Luther Burbank’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Luther Burbank is more favorable than First Financial.

Dividends

Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Luther Burbank pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Luther Burbank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luther Burbank and First Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $271.82 million 2.20 $48.86 million $0.87 13.18 First Financial $187.57 million 3.22 $48.87 million $3.80 11.76

First Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luther Burbank. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luther Burbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Luther Burbank and First Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 17.18% 7.21% 0.62% First Financial 25.62% 8.98% 1.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Luther Burbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Luther Burbank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of First Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Financial beats Luther Burbank on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and mortgage products, such as a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services; engages in the real estate investment; and issues trust preferred securities. As of April 10, 2020, it had operations in California, Oregon, and Washington through ten branches in California; 1 branch in Washington; and 8 lending offices located throughout the market area, including Santa Rosa, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Seattle. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, it offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company operates 82 branches in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, and middle and western Tennessee. It also rents an office building. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

