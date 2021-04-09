Crown (NYSE:CCK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

