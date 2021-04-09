Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Cryoport alerts:

CYRX stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.24. 11,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,967. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.