CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Hits $1.83 on Major Exchanges

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 48.8% lower against the US dollar. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $708,850.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for $1.83 or 0.00003130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.55 or 0.00287929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.85 or 0.00773602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,665.88 or 1.00218929 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.50 or 0.00728588 BTC.

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,617,213 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

