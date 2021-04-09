CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sidoti lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 21.52%. CSG Systems International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

In other news, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $136,833.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,881.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $174,064.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,332. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

