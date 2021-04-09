CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.01

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.01 and traded as high as C$16.43. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.40, with a volume of 102,858 shares changing hands.

CRT.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities cut shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.11.

The company has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.94%.

In other CT Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Dean Charles Mccann bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$309,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$309,600.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

