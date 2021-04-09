Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 4,920 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 47.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth $2,187,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 229,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 2,843 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $136,833.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,881.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 11,870 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $550,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,746 shares of company stock worth $1,011,332. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $46.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.13. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSGS shares. TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

