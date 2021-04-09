Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,086,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,956,000 after purchasing an additional 212,148 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,054.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 352,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 345,855 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $145.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.26. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

