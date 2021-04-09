Curbstone Financial Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWXT. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $201,903. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $67.71 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $68.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average is $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

