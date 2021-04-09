Curbstone Financial Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

DHI stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.90. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $94.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

