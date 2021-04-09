CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of CURO opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $587.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 3.13.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. The company had revenue of $202.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $209,854.81. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $31,550,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,058,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,191 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,361,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 76,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

