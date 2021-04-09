DAD Price Reaches $0.35 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. DAD has a total market cap of $57.93 million and $1.23 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00056086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00021906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.18 or 0.00633916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00082038 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030068 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

