DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Down 34.2% Over Last Week

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 59.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $3,304.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00054463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00048788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00085368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.89 or 0.00622177 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,309,838,300 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

