Dash (DASH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $859.62 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $263.30 or 0.00452162 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $859.62 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005391 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00028699 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.13 or 0.04654127 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,068,948 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

