Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $50.00 at Loop Capital

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PLAY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,913. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after buying an additional 34,493 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,109,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,951,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

