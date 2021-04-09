Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.87

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.87 and traded as low as $11.40. Daxor shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 22,830 shares.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Daxor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

Daxor Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

