DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $5.47

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.62. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 2,300 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DBV Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.11.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $651.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 687.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 917.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102,375 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.