Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 7,617 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.43. The company had a trading volume of 104,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $151.25 and a one year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

