Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Match Group comprises about 2.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.97. 23,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,478. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.53, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.29.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

