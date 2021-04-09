Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $8.02 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.3% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 170,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 144,456 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,703,000.

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.64. 37,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,704. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

