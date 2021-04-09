Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Sells 2,213 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $987,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,327,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 284,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 32,447 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 150,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,060. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

