DECOIN (DTEP) Price Reaches $0.0861 on Exchanges

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $294,641.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0861 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DECOIN

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,350,238 coins and its circulating supply is 54,586,073 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

