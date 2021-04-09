Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.2% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $961,000. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

DE stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.57. 13,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,751. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.60. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42. The company has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

