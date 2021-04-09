Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $1,511,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $555,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $374.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.57 and its 200-day moving average is $286.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The company has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

