Degenerator (MEME) Hits Market Cap of $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.84 or 0.00460574 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005180 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.34 or 0.04652132 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

