DEJAVE Hits Market Cap of $4.61 Million (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEJAVE coin can now be bought for approximately $1,747.92 or 0.02971705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $919.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00070156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00287684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.46 or 0.00772640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,757.48 or 0.99895797 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.27 or 0.00724714 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE.

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

