DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,750,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.65% of SPX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPXC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX alerts:

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.