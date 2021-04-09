DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 13,376 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of Ciena worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after buying an additional 3,649,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after buying an additional 2,507,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $534,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $104,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $2,209,101. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

