DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $192.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.65.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

