DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Southern were worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $802,200. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $62.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

