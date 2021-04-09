DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 126.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 381,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,859 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Conagra Brands worth $13,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,062,000 after purchasing an additional 313,178 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,328,000 after purchasing an additional 140,383 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

