Dether Trading Up 13.4% Over Last Week (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Dether coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dether has a market cap of $2.16 million and $47.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dether has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00054473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00021347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00083490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.44 or 0.00618240 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00037543 BTC.

Dether Coin Profile

Dether (DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dether is dether.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

