Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $29.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

NYSE BEN opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 816.8% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 912,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 86.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,765,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,954,000 after acquiring an additional 819,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

