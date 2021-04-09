Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Sell” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,562.31 ($20.41).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,314.80 ($17.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £66.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,258.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,351.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Insiders acquired 638 shares of company stock worth $867,635 over the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

