Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €153.50 ($180.59).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €145.55 ($171.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €137.83 and its 200-day moving average is €138.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

