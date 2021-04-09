Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Deutsche Post stock opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

