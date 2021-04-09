DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.46.

DMAC stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $176.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.58.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

