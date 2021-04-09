Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Down 44.5% Over Last Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $739,386.72 and approximately $85.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,420.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,080.19 or 0.03560742 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.12 or 0.00385341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.04 or 0.01097291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.06 or 0.00479396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.54 or 0.00449403 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.95 or 0.00333697 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00032276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,219,721 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

